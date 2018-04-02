Brown obit

Sherry Brown, 68, of Marianna, died Saturday, March 31, 2018 in Noland Hospital in Dothan, AL.

A native of Marianna, FL, Mrs. Brown had resided in Jackson County for the majority of her life. She was originally employed with Huff Volkswagen, then Harrison Buick Chevrolet before being hired by the late Olin Brewer in 1976 at the Jackson County Tax Collector’s Office. Mrs. Brown started on the front line and worked her way up throughout the years until she was promoted to Fiscal Manager and then being assigned the Assistant Tax Collector under Betty F. Hatcher. She served this position for many years before running and being elected as the Jackson County Tax Collector in 2004. Mrs. Brown took Great Honor and Pride in serving the citizens of Jackson County for over 40 years until December 30th, 2016 upon her retirement.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Johnnie and Lois Adkins; paternal grandparents, Wesely and Neely Adkins; maternal grandparents Hendrix and Stella Daniels.

Survivors include her husband of nearly 50 years, Wayne Brown; one son, Michael Brown and wife, Anitra Brown; one granddaughter, Madison Brown all of Marianna; one sister, Patricia Browder of Tallahassee.

Funeral services will be 12 noon, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until funeral time, Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Maddox Chapel.