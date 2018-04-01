VES registration

The 2018-2019 Kindergarten packets will be available in the Vernon Elementary School office on April 2. In order to register your child, he/she must be 5 years old on or before September 1, 2018.

The VPK registration packets will also be available in the office on April 2. In order to register a child, he/she must be 4 years old on or before September 1, 2018. Your child will need a VPK certificate. Go to the following website: https://vpkcp.floridaearlylearning.com/.

Please bring the following items when you come to the school for Kindergarten and VPK registration:

Certificate of Immunization

Current Florida Physical (from a private physician or the Washington County Health Dept.)

Certified Birth Certificate

Social Security Card

Photo ID Copy of the person filling out the registration.