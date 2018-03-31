Wolter obit

Mr. Louis Earl Wolter, 32 of Tallahassee, Florida died on Monday, March 26, 2018, at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in Tallahassee, Florida. Born Monday, July 8, 1985 in Ft. Lauderdale.

He is survived by his father Tim Wolter of Bonifay and mother, Jennie Niedzwiec Wolter of Vernon, FL. Also surviving are son, Douglas Wolter of Vernon, FL, brother, Kenny Wolter of Bonifay, FL, grandmother, Claudette Mazzoli of Bonifay, FL.

Death is hard, dealing with the loss of a loved one is something that we must know isn’t meant by God to hurt us, but to make us to remember. Remember the memories and the love felt with them. When the day comes that I leave with this world, please smile. Smile knowing that I have given life every moment and made the most out of what I had. Know that if I don’t get to say goodbye I meant to. Never miss those who left, remember them, and keep those memories close. Carpe diem. Louis was an inspirer and lived life to the fullest. His journey was ended early, but his spirit was carried on through all the hearts he touched.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home, 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, Florida.