Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Washington County as crews perform construction activities.

State Road 77 Roadway Widening Project– North and southbound traffic between I-10 and the end of the four-lane will encounter a traffic pattern change starting around 7 p.m. Monday, April 2. The northbound roadway will be transitioned to handle two-way traffic as the southbound travel lanes will be reduced to a single lane and shifted to the inside northbound lane. The new traffic pattern allows crews to begin reconstruction efforts on the existing southbound roadway.

State Park Road at S.R 77 will be restricted to one lane beginning 8 at a.m., Friday, April 6 as crews install pipe under State Park Road. This effort is part of the Blue Lake pumping system. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control. The temporary lane closure will remain in place until the work is completed.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.