Veterans recognition event held at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College held a recognition event for veterans on March 27.

Chipola President Dr. Sarah Clemmons invited all in attendance to celebrate the sacrifice and hard work of veterans. Chipola serves many veterans in multiple academic programs and is assisting with approximately $50,000 in funding for veterans currently enrolled at Chipola.

During the event, Dan Sims, Student Adviser and Veteran’s Affairs Specialist, discussed the many academic and funding opportunities for veterans at Chipola.

Dr. Bouvin, Dean of the School of Business and Technology, highlighted Chipola’s collaboration with the US Marine Corps to assist students with working to earn a commission as an officer after graduation.

Students attending the event gained additional information on how they can enroll in a bachelor’s degree program at Chipola; receive guidance, training, and mentoring from the Marine Corps; and work toward the goal of earning a commission as a second lieutenant in the Marines after graduation.

In addition to scholarships and/or stipends, the Chipola and Marine Corps collaborations provide students with opportunities to participate in leadership, physical fitness events, and team-building activities.

For more information about veteran opportunities at Chipola, contact Dan Sims at 718-2290 or email simsd@chipola.edu or contact Dr. Bouvin at 718-2380 or email bouvind@chipola.edu.