Mrs. Sara Nell Pate, age 93, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 29, 2018 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center. She was born August 30, 1924 in Hartford, Alabama to the late Christopher Haines ‘C.H.’ Noblin and Dellie Clyde Brackin Noblin.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Pate was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Millard Pate and four siblings, Louise Borchman, Jeanette Strehlow, Eliza Retherford and Robert Noblin.

Mrs. Pate is survived by two sons, Michael Millard Pate and wife Rhonda of Pensacola, FL and Howard Lamar Pate and wife Debbie of Pensacola, FL; one daughter, Lela ‘Denise’ Thorne and husband Sonny of Red Bay, FL; one brother, Billy Noblin of Pensacola, FL; two sisters-in-law, Jonell Noblin of Pensacola, FL and Thelma Garrett of Bonifay, FL; four grandchildren, Adam Pate, Sarah Daehn, Katie Williams and Matthew Thorne; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Saturday, March 31, 2018 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Moore and Rev. Jonathan West officiating. Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jimmy Garrett, Howard Williams, Jacob Williams, Joe Hardy, Matthew Thorne and Adam Pate.