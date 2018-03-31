Law Enforcement classes forming at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Criminal Justice Training Center will offer daytime and evening Law Enforcement Academy and Corrections to Law Enforcement Cross-over classes in April. The daytime classes will meet from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The nighttime classes will meet weeknights from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Prior to admission, all candidates must earn a passing score on the Criminal Justice Basic Abilities Test (CJBAT). It is offered at the Chipola College Public Service Building each Tuesday at 8 a.m. Cost of the test is $45.

Applicants must have a standard high school diploma or its equivalent and must undergo a medical physical examination, background check and drug screening. Financial assistance is available based upon need and eligibility.

Classes are forming now. If interested please contact Steven Stewart, Law Enforcement Coordinator, at 850-718-2286.