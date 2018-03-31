GEO to host Corrections Job Fair at Chipola April 18

MARIANNA—The GEO Group, Inc., will host a one-day hiring event for Correctional Officers and Trainees, Wednesday, April 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Chipola College Public Service Building.

Interested applicants should bring the following documents: Driver’s License, Social Security Card, Birth Certificate, High School Diploma or equivalent, Military DD-214 Member 4 Copy, Any legal Name Change Document, past (7) years employment history, three references (with contact information). Applicants will take CJBAT on the same day.

Benefits include: C.O.T. paid training, competitive salary, health insurance with dental and vision, 401K, uniforms provided, career advancement, paid time off after 90 day and sign-on bonus for certified officers.

For more information or for those unable to attend, contact: Brent Jarzen, GEO Human Resources Manager at 850-263-5500.