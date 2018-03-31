Chipola Commencement May 3 in Dothan

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2018 Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2017 to May of 2018 or during the Summer 2018 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/user/ChipolaCollege.

Rep. Brad Drake, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, will deliver the commencement address. Since 2014, Drake has represented the 5th District, which includes Holmes, Jackson, Walton, Washington, and northern Bay Counties. His Committee assignments include: Transportation & Infrastructure Subcommittee Chair; Government Accountability; Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee; Oversight, Transparency & Administration Subcommittee; and Transportation & Tourism Appropriations Subcommittee.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Chipola Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.