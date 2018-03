MARIANNA—The Chipola College chapter of Baptist Campus Ministry will host a “One God – Chipola Community Worship Event,” Sunday, April 8, at 6 p.m., in the Experimental Theater of the Chipola Center for the Arts.

The event will feature a live band and guest speaker. The purpose of the meeting is to invite students to become a part of a faith community. All high school and college students are invited to attend.

For information, email: chloebruno12@gmail.com.