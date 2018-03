You will often see this purple flower (currently Glandularia aristigera – its botanical name has changed several times recently) sprawling in large mats along the dry roadsides. It is not actually a native wildflower, but it has naturalized in a wild way and is now widespread throughout the southern and western states in the U.S. Color forms can include pink and occasionally white. The flowers are in clusters at the end of stems and bloom from spring through fall. It is in the Verbena family.

Like this: Like Loading...