VMS Health Fair

Vernon Middle School’s annual health fair was held on March 16th. Eighteen presenters volunteered their time and expertise to educate our middle school youth about various subjects that affect our young people these days. Presenters included: Claudia Machado from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, Megan Marchman from Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center, Melissa Reddick from Chipola Healthy Start, Investigator Daryl White from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Judy Corbus from UF Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences, Shanta Sapp from Department of Children and Families, Master Wesley Wing from Bonifay Taekwondo, Karen Hennessey from Sickle Cell Disease Association, Ashton Kirkland from Trinity Martial Arts, Danielle Sowell and Judy Bush from the American Cancer Society, Amir Bayatpoor from Florida Department of Health Jackson County, Morgan Roberts and Brenda Adams from Florida Department of Health Washington County Dental Unit, Melissa Medley from Florida Department of Health Washington County, Sharron Hobbs with SWAT from Florida Department of Health Washington County, Ed Bell from U.S. Attorney’s Office, and Deputy John Pettis from Washington County Sheriff’s Office. These experts provided a wealth of knowledge regarding subjects such as health, nutrition, cyberbullying/bullying prevention, legal laws and social media concerns, fitness, mental health, cancer prevention, tobacco free living, domestic violence prevention/care.

A big thank you goes out to our volunteers for giving our youth opportunities to learn and become knowledgeable about trends facing our youth today.