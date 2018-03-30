Top-ranked Chipola Softball still perfect in conference play

MARIANNA—The top-ranked Chipola College softball team (38-0, 10-0) hosted the Chinese National Team, March 28, in a pair of exhibition games at the Chipola field.

Following the playing of the Chinese National Anthem and the American National Anthem, teams exchanged gifts during pre-game.

More than 500 fans attended the games. Chipola dropped game one, 4-1, and lost game two, 6-5 in eight innings.

Chipola Head Coach Belinda Hendrix said, “This was a great opportunity for our team to host an excellent international team. We appreciate the fans who turned out for the games.”

Chipola’s next home game is an April 4 double-header with Gulf Coast, at 4 and 6 p.m.

Chipola swept Northwest (3-0, 8-0) on March 24 to improve to 10-0 in Panhandle Conference play. In game one, Ally Clegg was 2 for 3 with a homerun. Clegg and Amy Woodham each had two stolen bases. Krystal Goodman earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts in 7 innings.

In game two over Northwest, Clegg was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Morgan Goree earned the win with 5 strikeouts in 5 innings.

On March 21, Chipola swept Tallahassee (7-0, 6-0). In game one, Candela Figueroa was 2 for 3 with 3 stolen bases. Krystal Goodman earned the win with 9 strikeouts in 7 innings.

In game two, Figueroa was 3 for 4 with a stolen base. Goree picked up the win with 9 strikeouts in 6 innings.

Chipola swept Gulf Coast (11-1, 4-1) on March 20. Barbara Woll was 2 for 3 with a homerun and 2 stolen bases. Goodman picked up the win with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings.

In game two, Chipola beat Gulf Coast 4-1 behind the pitching of Morgan Goree. She had 7 strikeouts in 5 innings. Jordenne Gaten was 1 for 3 with a double.

Chipola swept Pensacola (8-0, 9-0) in a March 17 double-header Ally Clegg led Chipola’s offense in game one. She was 3 for 3 with a double, a triple and 4 RBI. Krystal Goodman earned the win on the mound with 8 strikeouts in 5 innings.

In game two over Pensacola, Goree earned the win with 8 strikeouts in 6 innings. Jordenne Gaten and Alexis Grampp both went 2 for 2. Brook Farrow had a homerun.

Chipola swept Northwest in their conference opener (10-2, 9-1) on March 13. Both games were shortened due to the run rule.

Chipola is first in both the state and national polls with a perfect 38-0 record.

To see Chipola games live, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.