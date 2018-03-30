Miller obit

Jack Wilton Miller, 91, went home to be with our Lord March 28, 2018.

He leaves behind his caregivers – niece and nephew, Sabrina and Steve Gibbons of Ponce de Leon, Florida; his foster daughter, Syble Cocozza and husband Bill of Hendersonville, North Carolina; brothers and sisters-in-law, Doug and Lourene Miller and Sefton and Udeen Miller all of Ponce de Leon and several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his loving wife of 61 years, Marie McCall Miller; his mother, Jimmie Bradley Miller; his father, Douglas Miller, Sr.; sisters, Vonzeal Rains and Levoy Carr; and two stepsons, Robert Humphreys and Duane Humphreys.

Jack was born in Holmes County, Florida on October 29, 1926. He began his career as a surveyor for the Florida Department of Transportation until relocating to Pensacola, Florida where he became a surveyor for the City of Pensacola. A couple of years later, Jack moved to Lakeland, Florida and spent the next 31 years working for the United States Department of Agriculture as a Soil Conservationist providing technical assistance to farmers and other private landowners and managers. Also during this time, Jack became a licensed Florida civil engineer.

After retiring from the US Department of Agriculture, Jack moved back to Ponce de Leon with Marie in 1986 and became a part time civil engineering consultant. During retirement, Jack enjoyed taking trips and gardening with his wife, Marie.

The family is very appreciative to J.R. French and Stephanie French, for all the care and assistance they provided during his time of need.

A graveside funeral service celebrating his life will be held on March 30, 2018 at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Ponce de Leon, Florida with Rev. Timothy Harris officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.