Holmes County man faces drug charges after K9 alerts to narcotics

A Holmes County man is facing drug charges after a Washington County Sheriff’s Office K9 alerts to the presence of narcotics in a vehicle.

A traffic stop on S.R. 77, just south of Houston Road, led to the arrest of 58-year-old James Keith Kelley of Ponce De Leon, FL, Tuesday afternoon. Kelley was removed from the vehicle after K9 Titan gave a positive indication of narcotics in the car.

During a search of Kelley, a black case, which was concealed inside his pants leg, fell onto the ground. Inside the case, deputies located two containers that contained methamphetamine, a glass pipe, and a cut straw.

Kelley was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.