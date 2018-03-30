Covenant Care to hold free grief support group

Marianna, Florida – Feelings of grief and loss can be overwhelming. For this reason, Covenant Care will be offering a six-week grief support group in Marianna at the Covenant Care office, located at 4540 Lafayette St, Suite E from 11:30AM to 1:00PM on Tuesday April 17, 2018. Those who attend will have the opportunity to explore their grief in a safe and caring environment.

The support group begins on April 17 and will run for six Tuesday afternoons through May 22. The support group is free but registration is required. Light refreshments will be served. To register for this support group, or for additional information, call Jaci Bartley at 850-701-0132 or email at Jacqueline.bartley@choosecovenant.org.