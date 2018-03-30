Chipola Baseball to host Northwest March 31

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (16-6, 3-1) host Northwest Florida State, Saturday, March 31, in a 1 p.m. double-header. The Indians are scheduled to play at Northwest on Friday, March 30.

Chipola hosts Gulf Coast Tuesday, April 3, at 5 p.m. and Thursday, April 5, at 5 p.m. The Indians travel to Gulf Coast, April 7 before returning home to host Tallahassee, Monday, April 9, at 5 p.m.

The Indians beat Northwest, 10-1, on March 27. Edmond Americaan and Jared Howell were both 2 for 3. Francisco Urbaez had a homerun. Andrew Grogan (6-0) was the winning pitcher with 8 strikeouts in 7 innings.

On March 24, the Indians split with Pensacola. Chipola won game one, 12-6. Julio Carrion was 3 for 3 to lead Chipola’s offense. Americaan was 3 for 4. Jack Dellinger (3-1) picked up the win with two strikeouts in 3.2 innings.

Chipola dropped game two to Pensacola, 5-1. Americaan was 2 for 3. Jared Howell homered. Trevor Holloway took the loss with 5 innings of work.

On March 22, Chipola trounced Pensacola, 17-7, in 8 innings. Urbaez was 4 for 4. Three Indians homered: Morgan McCullough, Max Guzman and Jonathon Nieves. Phillip Sanderson (6-0) earned the win for Chipola with 6 strikeouts in 5 innings pitched.

On March 20, Chipola blanked Pensacola, 17-0. Urbaez and Americaan were both 3 for 4. Nieves and Urbaez both homered. Grogan earned the win for Chipola in five innings of work. David Meadows earned the save with three strikeouts in the final frame.

On March 17, Chipola swept Broward in a pair games. The Indians won game one, 3-1. Americaan was 3 for 4 with a homerun. Urbaez was 2 for 3. Jose Viesaez (2-0) earned the win in 3.2 innings. In game two, Chipola won, 10-6. Americaan was 3 for 4 with a homerun. Julio Carrion also homered. Weston Bizzle (3-1) was the winning pitcher with two strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

On March 16, the Indians scored a 9-2 win over Broward. Four players—Americaan, Carrion, Alex Webb and Jordan Hollins—all went 2 for 4. Phillip Sanderson was the winning pitcher with 3 strikeouts in 7 innings.