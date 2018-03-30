ArtKidDoo to be held April 14

The 6th Annual ArtKidDoo will be held on Saturday, April 14, in Chipley’s Shivers Park from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. ArtKidDoo is a collaborative effort among the Early Learning Coalition of Northwest Florida, child care providers, local businesses, non-profit and civic organizations to encourage awareness for the arts in young children.

The community will come together for this free, 1-day event to offer hands-on arts and crafts as well as performance art by local artists, musicians, and vocalists. There will be opportunities for children to paint, color, dance, mold clay, as well as create jewelry and musical instruments. Exotic animals will join us, and there will be an opportunity for children to paint on a police car. Hot dogs and hamburgers will be prepared by Community South Credit Union.

There are still a few vendor booth spots available, so all businesses, civic organizations, non-profit and faith-based organizations are welcome to join. The cost is free for vendors. The Early Learning Coalition asks that all vendors provide a hands-on art activity in which children and families can participate. Nearly 1,200 people attended ArtKidDoo last spring, and due to the incredible interest already this year, we anticipate a considerable community turnout.

If you would like to join us as a vendor or offer a special performance, please visit our website at http://www.elcnwf.org/artkiddoo/ to download the vendor booth application. Once completed, please return the form to Sallie Brosnan at sallie.brosnan@elcnwf.org. If your agency or organization would like to participate as volunteers, you may also reach out to Sallie Brosnan to learn about the various opportunities for volunteering the day of ArtKidDoo.