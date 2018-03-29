Williams obit

Julie Marie Williams “Kitty”, age 35 of Niceville, FL formerly of Chipley, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Julie Marie was born in Marianna, FL on September 24, 1982 to Juliet (Sauls) Ward Valencia and Thomas Everitt Brown III of Chipley.

She is the granddaughter of Barbara Varros and Eldon Crawley of Chipley and Sammie Lou and Thomas Brown Jr. “Junior Brown” of Chipley.

She leaves behind four children, Destiney Hatten, 17, of Chipley, FL, Adrian Hatten, 16, of North Carolina, Aaliyah Knochemeus, 11, of Fort Walton Beach, FL and Isaiah White, 20 months, of Niceville, FL. She also leaves behind her sister Amber Williams Jimenez (Jorge), her brother, Joshua Valencia (Rachael) of Fort Walton Beach and her fiancé, Ronnie White Jr. of Crestview, FL as well as three nephews and one niece.

She was so loved by her family and friends and always had a smile. A Memorial Service will be held at Ross Marler Park 1275 Santa Rosa Blvd, Okaloosa Island, FL 32548 this Saturday, March 31, 2018 from 2:00-5:00 P.M. All family and friends are invited. There will be food and just a celebration of her life.

