Griggs obit

Gail Goodwin Griggs early Saturday morning, March 24, 2018, surrounded by a host of family, slipped from this world.

Gail was born in Birmingham, Alabama on March 10, 1935. She graduated from Marianna High School, Chipola College, The University of West Florida, and Valdosta State College. Gail taught both elementary and high school and served as principal of Tift County High School for many years. In 1997, after retiring, she and her husband, Dr. Eddie M. Griggs moved to Silver Lake near Marianna to be closer to the children.

Some other realm is much richer and this one much poorer indeed, due to this loss. She loved everyone and was always glad to help anyone. She never complained about life’s bumps and bruises. She will be missed beyond measure and her life will seldom come this way again.

She is preceded in death by her mother, father, and brother.

She is survived by her husband, Dr. Eddie M. Griggs; two sons, Alan and Michael Braxton; one daughter, Bunny and son-in-law, Butch Odom; brother and sister-in-law, Jimmy and Carolyn Goodwin; step- daughter, Gayle Marie Griggs-Kurian; grandchildren, April Alday and husband, Joseph, Natacha Phillips and husband, Ken, Ben Odom and wife, Amanda; great grandchildren, Beau and Juliette Alday, Audra and Trett Phillips, and Eleanor and Oliver Odom, all of Marianna.

A service of remembrance will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services.

Memorialization will be by cremation with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.