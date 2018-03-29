Cast announced for “The Hallelujah Girls”

The cast for The Hallelujah Girls has been selected. They are:

SUGAR LEE THOMPKINS – Trish Payne

BUNNY SUTHERLAND – Bev Kilmer

CARLENE TRAVIS – Tara Dockery

CRYSTAL HART- Kim Potthoff

MAVIS FLOWERS – Barbara Dugas

NITA MOONEY- Laurie Simmons

BOBBY DWAYNE DILLAHUNT- Lee Shook

PORTER PADGETT- Emory Wells

The Hallelujah Girls will be directed by Tina Goodman and take the stage June 1-3. Here’s more about the play: Hilarity abounds when the feisty females of Eden Falls, Georgia, decide to shake up their lives. The action in this rollicking Southern comedy takes place in SPA-DEE-DAH!, the abandoned church-turned-day-spa where this group of friends gather every Friday afternoon. After the loss of a dear friend, the women realize time is precious, and if they’re going to change their lives and achieve their dreams, they have to get on it now! But Sugar Lee, their high-spirited, determined leader, has her hands full keeping the women motivated. Carlene’s given up on romance, having buried three husbands. Nita’s a nervous wreck from running interference between her problematic son and his probation officer. Mavis’ marriage is so stagnant she’s wondering how she can fake her own death to get out of it. And sweet, simple Crystal entertains them all, singing Christmas carols with her own hilarious lyrics. The comic tension mounts when a sexy ex-boyfriend shows up unexpectedly, a marriage proposal comes from an unlikely suitor and Sugar Lee’s archrival vows she’ll stop at nothing to steal the spa away from her. By the time the women rally together to overcome these obstacles and launch their new, improved lives, you’ve got a side-splitting, joyful comedy that will make you laugh out loud and shout “Hallelujah!”

To purchase tickets, visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com or call 638-9113. Tickets can also be purchased at the Box Office located at 680 2nd Street in Chipley, Florida.