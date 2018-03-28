Waters obit

Clara Beggs Waters was born on October 22, 1936 in Vienna, Illinois, and passed March 24, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

She is preceded in death by her husband of almost 61 years, Roger Owen Waters; her parents, Ford and Faye Beggs; sister, Cora Sue Beggs Snell; and brother-in-law, James Snell.

She is survived by her brother, Joe Beggs (Sheryl) of Buncombe, Illinois. She is also survived by her children, Katherine Fay Waters Arbona, Janice Kay Waters Rabon (Carl), and Douglas Roger Waters and his wife, Kathy Scott Waters. She was known as “Granny” to her grandchildren, Gregory Brent Arbona (Stephanie), Jennifer Ann Tipton (Shane), Stephanie Brooke Mathis (Jake), Amber Celeste Arbona, and Douglas Blake Waters (Grace). She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Hannah Faith Arbona, Isabella Maria Arbona, Jade Elizabeth Tipton, Sarah Grace Mathis, Clara Kate Mathis, Genevieve DuBray, Violette Amara Arbona, Veda Sage Tipton, and Anna-Claire Waters. Clara will also be missed by her four-legged companions, Ladybug and Dolly.

Clara grew up on the family farm in the southern Illinois community of Buncombe. She attended Southern Illinois University majoring in Elementary Education. She came home and taught one year in a one-room schoolhouse grades kindergarten through 12th grade. She soon realized that teaching wasn’t for her and moved to Chicago with a friend. There she got a job at Chicago State Hospital as a clerk-secretary. This is where she met a handsome young firefighter, her beloved Roger. They married in July of 1956. They bought their first home in a suburb of Chicago in Wheeling, Illinois where they raised their family.

Clara was happy as a full-time housewife and mother until her children were in high school, then she reentered the work force. She worked for several companies, before becoming the technical processor for the Indian Trails Public Library in Wheeling, Illinois.

After Roger’s retirement from the Winnetka Fire Department, Roger and Clara moved to the panhandle of Florida where they had spent many family spring break vacations. They bought their dream home on a 40-acre gentleman’s farm with a few head of cattle and a vegetable garden.

After moving, Clara was employed by Northwest Florida Farm Credit Service as an executive assistant to the president. She retired in 1992 with 15 years of service. She later worked part-time at Town & Country Feed and Seed. She was affectionately known as the “Seed and Chick Lady”.

Clara enjoyed her cows, sewing, gardening, traveling and camping with her family. In her later years, Clara loved working in her yard, taking care of her home and doting on her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Clara was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Marianna, Florida.

Arrangements are being made under the direction of James & Sikes Funeral Home, Marianna, FL for a private family ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation, in Clara’s honor, to your favorite charity that serves children or animals.