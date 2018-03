Wausau Assembly of God Church will hold a Spring Carnival and Family Fun Day on Saturday, April 14, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Everyone is invited out for a time of fun, games, food, fellowship, bouncy houses, slides, face painting, pony rides, petting zoo, dunkin’ booth, and much more. This is a free event for the community.

The church is located at 3537 Washington Street in Wausau, right at the caution light on Highway 77. For more information, please call 850-541-3241 or 850-814-5422.