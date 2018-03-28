Spring Break Traffic Detail

Washington County Sheriff’s Office increased patrols Friday night after experiencing an increase of Spring Break traffic, due to S.R. 79 being a direct route to Panama City Beach.

Washington County Sheriff, Kevin Crews, stated, “The concern for the safety of our citizens is always at the forefront of everything we do. The operation was intended to increase traffic safety and remove illegal substances from our streets that could pose a risk to our communities.”

During the operation, deputies performed over 130 traffic stops resulting in 4 felony arrests, 10 misdemeanor arrests, and 15 traffic citations. With K9s deployed on 9 stops, 6 of those ended in drug charges.

One subject was also taken into custody on an outstanding felony violation of probation warrant out of Bay County.

“With a focus on areas between Vernon and Ebro, I believe the heightened presence of law enforcement, by the additional deputies being on patrol, gave a sense of peace for local citizens and increased the overall safety awareness of motorists traveling on State Road 79,” says Sheriff Crews.