Moody obit

Martha E. Moody, age 66 of Bonifay, passed from this life on March 21, 2018 at Jackson Hospital in Marianna, Florida.

Martha was born on December 30, 1951 in Chipley, Florida to Coy Birge and Edna Gainey. She was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Coy and Edna Birge; husband: John Earl Moody; brother: Sonny Birge; sister: Betty Rustin.

She is survived by her two daughters: Teresa Norris and Hayward of Defuniak Springs, Florida, Stephanie Brunson and husband Junior of Bonifay, Florida; one brother: Larry Birge and wife Carol of Graceville, Florida; one sister: Gail Jones and husband Billy of Graceville, Florida; six grandchildren; one great grandchild; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held 2P.M. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Damascus Baptist Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Rev. James Watford and Rev. Ernie Dupree officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation 11:30-1:30P.M. Friday, March 30, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.