George obit

LulaMae Stanford George, 79, of Marianna, FL died Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

LulaMae was born Sept. 9, 1939 to Frances Holcomb Stanford and Samuel J Stanford in Salem, Il. On Jan 16th, 1957 she married Richard W. Arning who preceded her in death on Dec 2nd, 1973. On Oct 16th, 1977 she married Arthur Dean George who preceded her in death on Dec 17th, 2017

She was also preceded in death by her parents and son, Michael W. Arning.

She is survived by her children, Becky (Bo) Bealor, Steve Arning, Martha Rolph, Cara (Tim) Edwards and Corey George, 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, March 30, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James and Sikes Funeral Home directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.