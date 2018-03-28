FHP reports arrest

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was on routine patrol on E. 25th Street in Lynn Haven on March 27 when the trooper observed a traffic violation on a four-door sedan. The trooper initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Jordan Devonte Young, age 20 of Panama City.

The trooper observed signs of criminal activity and probably cause was developed and the vehicle was searched. The search revealed 80 pills of hydrocodone, a small amount of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

The driver, Jordan D. Young, was charged with the following.

Trafficking Hydrocodone (Felony)

Possession of a firearm while in commission of a felony (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor)

Possession of drug paraphernalia (Misdemeanor)