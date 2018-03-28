Brock obit

John Gene Brock Jr., age 57 of Cottondale, passed from this life on March 27, 2018 in Chipley, Florida.

John was born on September 8, 1960 in St. Petersburg, Florida to John Gene Brock Sr. and Marjorie (Fornes) Brock. He had lived in the Florida Panhandle since 2007 coming from St. Petersburg, Florida. He worked in the Floor Maintenance industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Marjorie Brock Sr.

He is survived by his daughter, Ann Marie Baker and husband James of Cottondale, Florida; one brother: Russell Brock of St. Petersburg, Florida; seven grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 10:30A.M. Saturday, April 7, 2018 at Grace and Glory Worship Center in Chipley, Florida with Bro. Mike Walker officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida in charge of arrangements.