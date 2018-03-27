Marell obit

Mrs. Mellie Jean Marell, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 24, 2018. She was born December 4, 1932 in Holmes County Florida to the late John and Kit Spikes Butler.

In addition to her parents, Mellie was preceded in death by her husband, Arelee Marell, four sisters and three brothers.

Mrs. Marell is survived by two sons, Wendal Marell and wife Sandra and Jack Marell and wife Ann, both of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Linda Roberts and husband Dale of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Wentford Butler of Bonifay, FL; three grandsons, David Marell and wife Barbara, Eric Marell and wife Kristen and River Roberts and wife Morgan; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, March 29, 2018 in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Mitch Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in the Bonifay Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Serving as pallbearers will be Charles Brown, Mike Moore, Ashley Register, Billy Shirah, Bryan Johnson and Dennis Brunk.