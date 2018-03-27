Holy Week services and meals are being held at noon at First United Methodist Church of Chipley this week.

Monday’s speaker was Moises Vallejos from First United Methodist Church, filling in for St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.

Tuesday’s speaker was Rev. Tony Davis from Jerusalem Baptist Church.

Speakers scheduled for the rest of the week include:

Wednesday — Rev. Mike Orr from First Baptist Chipley

Thursday — Rev. Tim Patton from Shiloh Baptist

Friday — Bro. Benjamin Sutton from New Prospect Baptist