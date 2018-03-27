Sidney P. Hall, Jr., 83, of Malone, died Monday, March 26, 2018 at his residence.

Sidney was born April 29, 1934 to the late Sidney Sr. and Ethel Herring Hall. He was a native and lifelong resident of Malone, FL. Sidney worked for the Jackson County School system as an educator where he had taught at Sneads High School and Malone High School. Sidney farmed for many years and was the owner and operator at Hall Roofing Company where he later retired. He was a member and deacon of Friendship Baptist Church. His hobbies included hunting, fishing, and running dogs. He especially enjoyed spending time with all of his family and friends at the family hunting camp.

He was preceded in death by his parents and loving wife, Jean Broome Hall.

Sidney was survived by his sons, Andy Hall and wife, Laura of Marianna, John Hall of Malone; daughters, Angela Jones and husband, Jimmy of Malone and Melanie Ditty and husband, Jacky of Greenwood; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Revs. Jerry Robertson & Danny Sumerlin officiating. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to funeral services at the church.

The family would like to express a very special thank you to the caregivers at Emerald Coast Hospice along with Vickie Fowler, Gail Hall, and the Traveling Angels.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund.