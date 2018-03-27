Chipola Brain Bowl wins state championship

MARIANNA—Chipola College made history March 17 when the college’s Brain Bowl team captured the FCSAA State Championship, the school’s eighth state title.

Chipola’s Blue Team went 10-0 in the state tournament beating Valencia in overtime in the championship round. Trailing by 175 points at the break, Chipola mounted a second-half surge to win the championship by the score of 530-395. Blue Team members are: Hunter Davis, who finished second in overall scoring and Katie Everett, who finished fifth overall, Alex Tharp and Garrett McDaniel.

Chipola’s eight state titles breaks the previous records set by Valencia and Broward Colleges both of which have won seven.

Chipola won seven straight State Championships from 2008 to 2015 and has won three Community College National Championships.

Chipola Gold finished with a 3 -6 record in the state tournament. Michael Young finished 12th overall in individual scoring. Other Gold Team members are: Hayden Church, Caroline Gilley and Mathew Pelham.

Chipola Brain Bowl is currently seeded as the #1 Community College team in the nation. Chipola did not lose a single match against a community college teams during their fall season. The team won the Florida Gateway Open, the Erik Korray Open and the Delta Burke Tournament this Fall.

The team practices year round under the direction of coach Stan Young and assistant coach Dr. Robert Dunkle. Both coaches are members of the FCSAA Hall of Fame.

Chipola next plays at the International Championship Tournament in Chicago on April 14. Chipola will be one of the four community colleges playing for the four-year college title.