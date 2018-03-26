Holmes and Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform bridge maintenance activities.

Holmes County:

U.S. 90 Routine Bridge Inspection Over Choctawhatchee – There will be lane restrictions on U.S. 90 over the Choctawhatchee River at the Holmes/Washington County line from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 3 as crews perform a routine bridge inspection.

Washington County:

S.R. 77 Pavement Testing Over Reedy Creek – Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures just north of Finch Circle from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, March 26 through Thursday, March 29 as crews perform roadway testing.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.