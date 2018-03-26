Gas price update

Average retail gasoline prices in Florida have risen 2.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.53/g yesterday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 8,237 gas outlets in Florida. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.7 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.60/g, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Florida during the past week, prices yesterday were 25.2 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 9.2 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 32.3 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

According to GasBuddy historical data, gasoline prices on March 26 in Florida have ranged widely over the last five years: $2.28/g in 2017, $2.06/g in 2016, $2.42/g in 2015, $3.57/g in 2014 and $3.67/g in 2013.

“The jump at the pump has continued unabated over the last week as oil prices have rallied and the typical spring fever starts to grip energy markets, causing gas prices to continue to accelerate,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “The Great Lakes led the region as the region cycled one step closer to the final summer-spec gasoline in the last week, and with the change, a price rise that was passed on from the wholesale to retail level, pushing their prices to tie for the highest prices in a couple years. Much of the rest of the country also saw prices rise, albeit a tamer rise. As March wraps up, gas prices are going out like a small lion, but there may be a larger lion looming in the weeks ahead. The surge at the pump is by no means over just yet.”