Wyckoff obit

Sean Nicholas Wyckoff, 35, of Sneads, FL, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, March 23, 2018 at his residence.

Sean was born in Dothan, AL on July 26, 1982. He played football at Sneads High School where he received the award for “best dressed” and graduated in the class of 2000. He previously worked at Tech Care X-Ray as an x-ray technician. Sean loved video games, spending time with his niece and nephews, enjoying time with friends and family, and he loved Florida State football more than life itself. Sean was a loving and humble, gentle giant.

He is survived by his parents, James and Jean Wyckoff; two brothers, Hugh Ryan Wyckoff and wife, Tara, and CJ Wyckoff and wife, Jessica; niece and nephews, Savannah, Liam, and Camden Wyckoff and a host of family and friends.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Salem Wesleyan Church. Interment will follow in Salem Wesleyan Church Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at Salem Wesleyan Church.