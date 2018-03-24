Traveling with the Garden Club

submitted by Gweneth Collins

After a very busy winter, Chipley Garden Club members have taken a couple of fun field trips to local landmarks. To mark the last few days of winter, the group enjoyed a trip to Holmes Valley in the South end of Washington County. The area is known for its “hills and valleys” landscape and old growth trees. Club member Catherine Nelson arranged for a private opening of “Valley Traditions” and the ladies enjoyed visiting and browsing through the collection of farm décor. Lunch was served at “The Jacket’s Nest” in Vernon.

Spring was kicked off by a visit to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. This is the perfect time of year to visit – the azalea garden and dogwoods were in bloom. The group toured the tropical garden where they observed art students from Wallace Community College capturing the beautiful flowers flourishing in the greenhouse. Everyone enjoyed the raised-beds veggie garden which feature carrots, cabbages and spinach this time of year.

In April a trip to visit “The Amaryllis Man” has been planned.

The next monthly club meeting will be held Wednesday, April 4. If you would like to join us, please call Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536 for additional information. Chipley Garden Club welcomes new members at any time during the year.