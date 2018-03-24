Donald Miles Sims, 64 of Defuniak Springs, Florida died on Thursday, March 22, 2018, at North Okaloosa Medical Center in Crestview, Florida.

Born Thursday, June 4, 1953 in Marianna, Florida, he was the son of the late Rudolph Sims and the late Norma Sellers Sims.

Surviving are brothers, David Sims and wife Rose of Bonifay, FL and Dale Sims and wife Barbara of Chipley, FL, sisters, Denice Dunn of Bonifay, FL and Debra Sasser of Chipley, FL, step children, Katrina Moss of Anna, TX, William Armstrong of San Diego, CA and Kelly Buccieri of Orlando, FL and nieces and nephews, Amy Sims Hewett, Jon Sims, Justin Sims, Shawn Sims, Jared Sasser, Corey Dunn and Chad Dunn.

Donald was an avid lover of motorcycles, fishing and frogs.

A funeral service will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Sims Funeral Home, 201 W. Pennsylvania Ave., Bonifay, with the Rev. Tommy Moore and Rev. Ike Steverson officiating. Interment will be in Bonifay Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Sims Funeral Home.