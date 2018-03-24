Moulton obit

Mrs. Geraldine Wilson Moulton, age 67, of Ponce de Leon, Florida passed away March 23, 2018 at Chautauqua Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in DeFuniak Springs, Florida. She was born August 6, 1950 in Jacksboro, Tennessee.

Mrs. Moulton was preceded in death by her father, Mirl Hadley Wilson, her mother and step-father, Maeola and Tom Mills and two sisters, Shirley Hicks and Cathy Gosnell.

Mrs. Moulton is survived by four sons, Kelly Moulton and wife, Julie of Bonifay, FL, Mark Moulton and wife Kathy of Ponce de Leon, FL, Phillip Farmer and wife Carol of Umatilla, FL and Allen Farmer and wife Heather of Umatilla, FL; one sister, Carolyn Kirkland and husband Randall of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Ronnie Wilson of Bonifay, FL; 14 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild and several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.