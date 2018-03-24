McDade obit

Terry James McDade “TJ”, age 82, passed from this life Thursday, March 22, 2018 at his home. He was born in Tampa, FL on October 2, 1935 to Arthur and Cora (Wilcox) McDade.

TJ worked in construction building bridges.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Terry is survived by his wife, Lois McDade of Vernon, FL; his two sons: Isaiah Ortiz of Vernon, FL and Randy Willis and wife Kathy of Soldotna, Alaska; his daughter, Mildred Duncan and husband Craig of Juneau, Alaska; and his brother, Ernest McDade and wife Marie of Powder Springs, GA.

Funeral service will be held 2:00 P.M., Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Eastside Baptist Church in Vernon, FL with Rev. Jonathan Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Eastside Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

