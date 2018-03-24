French obit

Mr. Jamie Dee French, age 33, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 21, 2018 at Destin Emergency Room in Destin, Florida. He was born December 19, 1984 in Dothan, Alabama.

Jamie was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James L. and Willie V. French and maternal great-grandparents, John and L.E. Miller.

Jamie is survived by his parents, Lonnie and Jean French of Bonifay, FL; brothers, Lucas French and Cody Truelove both of Grand Ridge, FL; maternal grandparents, Billy and Ellen Miller of Westville, FL; several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 6:00 PM Saturday, March 24, 2018, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Phil Baxley officiating. Following the service memorialization will be by cremation. The family will receive friends from 4-6 PM Saturday at Peel Funeral Home.