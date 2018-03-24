Adkins obit

Robert Louis Adkins, 91, of Marianna, FL died Thursday, March 22, 2018 at his residence.

Robert was born in Jackson County, where he was a lifelong resident. He enjoyed farming, carpentry work, hunting, and fishing.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, John Daniel and Mandy Adkins; his wife, Maxine Adkins and two brothers, Ted and Buster Adkins.

He is survived by his daughters, Gail Laramore and husband, Hub, of Marianna, Amanda Cuzzort of Bonifay, Bernice Carter and husband, Carl, of Alford, Brenda Sloan and husband, Donald, of Alford, Glenda Sloan and husband, William, of Greenwood, and Linda Laramore and husband, John, of Marianna; grandchildren, Jean Copeland, Boss and Angela O’bryan, Robert Carter, Brandy Sloan, William and Larry Sloan, Josephine Adkins, Sarah Laramore, and Russell Hansford; very special great grandchild, Cameron Hansford and numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, March 26, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel. Interment will follow in the Hickory Level Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Sunday, March 25, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.