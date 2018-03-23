Street obit

Elton Ray Street Sr., age 88 of Tampa, FL passed from this life on Monday, March 19, 2018. He was born on March 16, 1930 to the late Ruben and Mary Street in Chipley, FL.

Ray as his friends knew him was a resident of Wausau, FL for many years.

He is survived by three children, Elton R. Street Jr., Rita Bradford and Arlene Hedges and three brothers, Jack Street, David Street and JW Street.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home from 6:00-7:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 23, 2018 at Brown funeral Home at 1:00 P.M. with Reverend Earl Kirkland officiating. Interment will follow at Hard Labor Creek Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.