Morris obit

Willie Mae Morris, age 88 of Chipley, FL entered her Heavenly Home joining family and friends on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at Signature Healthcare in Marianna, FL.

Willie Mae was a homemaker, wonderful mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed years fishing, working in yards, church and gospel singing.

She is preceded in death by husband, Roland Morris, son, Roy Morris, grandson, Chance Morris, brothers, Ross Finch, Ferrell Finch, Junior Finch and Pat Finch and a special friend, Roy Carter.

Survivors include, two daughters, Ruth Melvin of Marianna, FL, Patricia MccAlister and husband Tommy of Graceville, FL, sons, Randy Morris and wife Charylace, Ray Morris and wife Penny, James Morris and wife Susie, Dalton Morris all of Chipley, FL, brothers, Ronnie Finch and wife Elizabeth, sister in law, Betty Finch all of Cottondale, FL, sister in law, Emma Finch of Chipley, FL, sister, Betty Spencer and husband Jerry of Chipley, FL. Willie Mae was blessed several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, March 25, 2018 from 1:00-2:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home with Funeral Service beginning at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend James Guy officiating. Interment will follow at Gap Pond Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

