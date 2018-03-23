Marsh obit

Mary Frances Marsh, 77 of Bonifay, Florida died on Monday, March 19, 2018, at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Friday, September 16, 1940 in Black, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Esker Ray Simmons and the late Annie Mae Phillips Simmons.

Surviving are sons, Joseph Marsh and Kurt Douglas Marsh of Bonifay, FL, daughters, Vickie Marsh of Bonifay, FL and Deborah Marlow of Bonifay, FL, brothers, Jimmy Simmons of Geneva, AL and Romaine Simmons of Geneva, AL, sister, Margie Thomas of Samson, AL; 4 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren.

Memorialization by cremation with Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.