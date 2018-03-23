Depew obit

Mary Sue Depew, 67 of Graceville was called to her Heavenly home on Monday, March 19, 2018 at her residence following an extended illness.

A Home-going celebration will be 11 a.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at Holmes Creek Baptist Church with Bro. Doug Hogg officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing. Family will receive friends at the church 10 a.m. until time of service.

Flowers accepted or family request those wishing to make memorials to the Holmes Creek Youth Ministry 334 Cope Road Chipley, FL 32428.

Sue was born November 14, 1950 to Gaston George Shiver, Jr and Wilma Esther Hall Shiver. A 1968 graduate of Graceville High School, Sue then went to college for medical transcription. She has worked in medical records for many years, working with Flowers Hospital, Campbellton-Graceville Hospital, Doctors Memorial Hospital and she retired from Rudd Family Healthcare. Sue was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family and sewing for them. Whether you were family or friend she always made time to send you a card for a special occasion or just to say she was thinking of you.

Predeceased by her mother, Esther Shiver and one brother, Jerry Shiver.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years Liston “Bud” DePew (who always called her “Baby”), one son Chief Christopher Scott Birge (Rhonda), father Gaston George Shiver, Jr., one brother Jimmy Shiver all of Graceville, one sister Lydia Depew (Ray), Columbus, IN, three grandchildren Tonya Eaton(Tyler), Ft. Myers, FL, Taylor Birge, Case Birge, Graceville; two great grandchildren Landon Eaton, Declan Eaton, several nieces, nephews and cousins.