Calloway obit

Ronnie Nathaniel Calloway, 60, of Bascom, departed from this life March 20, 2018 after a long struggle with cancer.

Ronnie was born on November 22, 1957 in Donalsonville, Ga. He was raised on a farm and began driving a tractor as a soon as he was old enough. After graduating from Malone High School, he continued to farm with Paul Anderson. He then married Debbie, the love of his life. He left the tractor and began his first career job with Kaiser Agricultural Chemicals in Malone. When he left Kaiser, he took a small break from agriculture and sold life insurance for a short time. He soon returned to what he loved. He became part owner of Grangerburg Peanut and Farm Service Center, where he enjoyed the fertilizer business most of all. He was a lifelong member of Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, FL.

Ronnie was liked by everyone he met. He was a caring, humble man, who loved his family and was a great provider. He always had a smile on his face and was generous to a fault.

He was preceded in death by his father, Johnnie N. Calloway and his son, Jeremy Calloway.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Debbie Conrad Calloway of Bascom; son, Casey Calloway, of Pensacola, Florida; daughter, Hope Reasons and husband, Greg, of Bascom; his mother, Inez Calloway of Malone; three sisters, Kaye Green and husband, Allen, of Greenwood, Pam Bridges and husband, Les, of Texas, Lori Burke and husband, Bob, of Marianna; three brothers, Scott Calloway and wife, Sharon, of Malone, Andy Calloway and wife, Robin, of Malone, Jason Calloway and wife, Rene, of Bascom; Sister in law, Brenda Brookins and husband, David, of Lake Seminole and brother in law, Bill Conrad, of Bascom; his babies, Kali and Kai, and several nieces and nephews. He was more than just an uncle to all of his nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church in Malone, FL with Reverend Danny Sumerlin and Ed Ham officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m., Friday, March 23, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church.