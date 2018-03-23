Bennett obit

Luther Maurice “Jimmy” Bennett, 74, of Marianna died Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center.

Luther lived in Jackson County for most of his life. He loved his family and spending time with them. He enjoyed fishing.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace W. Bennett, Sr. and Ruby Marie Morgan Cogburn; three brothers, Raymond Harris, Howard Harris, and Darrel Hand; two sisters, Nancy Trawick and Sandra Jeter.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Bennett; two sons, Maurice Howard Bennett, Sr. and Christopher Hadden of Marianna, FL; one daughter, Charissa Bennett of Marianna, FL; two brothers, Wayne Harris of Chipley, FL and Horace W. Bennett, Jr. of Grand Ridge, FL; three sisters, Marilyn Villareal, Lona Benefield, and Daphne Edenfield; six grandchildren, Lacy Basford, Maurice Bennett, Jr., Amber Fuder, Lexandria Maloy, Alyssa Bennett, and Arie Bennett; 11 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 3 p.m. Friday, March 23, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Sister Frances Dudley officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.