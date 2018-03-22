McDougald obit

Mr. Edward Earl McDougald, age 71, of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 19, 2018 at the Washington County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chipley, Florida.

He was a native of Thomasville, Georgia but lived most of his life in Graceville and retired from the Jackson County School Board (Graceville Elementary School) as a Custodial Manager and former member of New Easter Missionary Baptist and an Army Veteran.

He was born April 14, 1946 in Thomasville, Georgia to the late Calvin McDougald and Dixie Ann Clark. His family later made Graceville, Florida their home. He attended Saint Paul High school where he was an outstanding pole vaulter and basketball player. After graduation, he joined the United States Army, serving his country for thirteen years. Moving back to Graceville, Edward worked as a Maintenance Supervisor at Graceville Elementary School until he retired in 2008.

An avid hunter and fisherman, Edward loved spending time on his boat. He was also a die-hard Florida Gators fan.

His memory will be forever cherished in the lives of his wife, Cassie McDougald; daughters: Barbara Montgomery, Laverne Lawrence and Shon McDougald; stepchildren: Carlita, Curtis, Eddie and loving grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers: David McDougald (Sheryl) of Tampa, FL, Michael Clark (Cindy) of Tampa, FL, Henry Clark (Emma) of Cottonwood, AL, Dewayne Clark of Germany and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A public viewing will be Friday, March 23, 2018 from 2:00 P.M. until 7:00P.M. at the M. Sue & Rodney Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 2:00P.M. at the New Easter Missionary Baptist Church at 977 Hope Avenue in Graceville with Rev. Earnest Parker, Jr., pastor/teacher.

Interment will follow in the Graceville Community Cemetery with military honors performed by United States Army of Fort Rucker at the graveside and under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.