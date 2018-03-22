McCabe obit

Mr. Donald Cecil McCabe, age 88, of Washington County Florida passed away March 20, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center in Panama City, Florida. He was born January 19, 1930 in Masonville, Michigan.

Don was survived by his two sons, Jon McCabe and wife Jean Deming of Everett, WA and Jerrod McCabe and wife Abby of Wake Forest, NC; his caregiver, Wanda Deming of Chipley, FL; four grandchildren, Crystal McCabe, Lisa McCabe, Maizy Grace McCabe and Miller McCabe; three great-grandchildren, Justis, Sawyer and Dublin.

A military service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, March 26, 2018, in the Barrancas National Cemetery in Pensacola, Florida. Peel Funeral Home of Bonifay, FL in charge of arrangements.