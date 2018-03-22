Foxworth arrested on drug charges

On Wednesday evening, March 21, the Chipley Police Department received a call regarding an altercation occurring in a vehicle traveling north on Highway 77 in the City of Chipley. Officers were able to locate a vehicle matching the description issued in the bolo on 7th Street and made contact with the occupants of the vehicle.

An investigation began regarding the allegations which resulted in the arrest of the driver of the vehicle who was identified as William Oscar Foxworth, 54, of Chipley for an outstanding warrant.

Officers on scene discovered that Foxworth was also in possession of approximately 7 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at the time of his arrest. Foxworth was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the following charges:

Poss. of a Controlled Substance w/o a prescription (Methamphetamine)

Poss. of Drug Paraphernalia

Outstanding Warrant (Washington County)

Chief Thompson would like to encourage anyone with information regarding illegal activity to contact the Chipley Police Department at 850-638-6310 or Crime Stoppers at 850-638-TIPS.